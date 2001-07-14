United Therapeutics Corporation to Webcast Executive Fireside Chat Conversation With J.P. Morgan Analyst

🚀 Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
United Therapeutics Corporation (Nasdaq: UTHR) announced today that Martine Rothblatt, Ph.D., Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Benkowitz, President and Chief Operating Officer of United Therapeutics, will provide an overview and update on the company’s business during a fireside chat conversation hosted by J.P. Morgan biotechnology analyst Jessica Fye.

The conversation will take place virtually on Thursday, January 6, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. to 8:45 a.m., Eastern Standard Time, and can be accessed via a live webcast on the United Therapeutics website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.unither.com%2Fevents-and-presentations. All listeners will need to register before receiving a link to the webcast. An archived, recorded version of the session will be available approximately 24 hours after the session ends.

United Therapeutics: Enabling Inspiration

We build on the strength of our research and development expertise and a distinctive, entrepreneurial culture that encourages diversity, innovation, creativity, sustainability, and, simply, fun. Since inception, our mission has been to find a cure for pulmonary arterial hypertension and other life-threatening diseases. Toward this goal we have successfully gained FDA approval for five medicines, we are always conducting new clinical trials, and we are working to create an unlimited supply of manufactured organs for transplantation.

We are the first publicly-traded biotech or pharmaceutical company to take the form of a public benefit corporation (PBC). Our public benefit purpose is to provide a brighter future for patients through (a) the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies; and (b) technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs. At the same time, we seek to provide our shareholders with superior financial performance and our communities with earth-sensitive energy utilization.

You can learn more about what it means to be a PBC here: unither.com%2FPBC.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release that are not historical in nature are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to our mission to find a cure for pulmonary hypertension and other life-threatening diseases, our ongoing and future clinical trials and other research and development efforts, and our goals of furthering our public benefit purpose, providing superior financial performance for shareholders, and providing our communities with earth-sensitive energy utilization. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as those described in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Consequently, such forward-looking statements are qualified by the cautionary statements, cautionary language, and risk factors set forth in our periodic reports and documents filed with the SEC, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We claim the protection of the safe harbor contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements. We are providing this information as of December 30, 2021 and assume no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other reason.

