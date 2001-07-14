🚀 Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Link Media Outdoor Announces Missouri/Oklahoma/Arkansas Acquisition

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Link Media Outdoor (“Link”), is pleased to announce the purchase of the outdoor advertising assets of Missouri Neon Outdoor, based in Springfield, MO. Missouri Neon Outdoor operates over 800 billboard faces in Missouri, Oklahoma and Arkansas. These assets complement Link’s extensive Missouri and Oklahoma inventory, and add new territory for Link in Branson, MO as well as northwest Arkansas. Scott LaFoy, President and CEO of Link, said, “Link is excited to greatly enhance our Missouri footprint, add on in Oklahoma, and enter the Arkansas market, as we expand our service to advertisers and prospective customers in that area. Missouri Neon Outdoor is a well-built and well-run family business founded in 1934 as Missouri Neon Company by R. W. Wilson, and acquired by then employee Vernon Boyce in 1963. Mr. Boyce’s son Vernon and his sister Sue Boyce Billings have done a wonderful job further building and leading the company and have been a pleasure to work with on this transaction. The Missouri Neon Outdoor team led by Steve Raper has done an excellent job managing this impressive inventory. Link looks forward to continuing to build on this legacy.” The transaction follows Link’s acquisition of the assets of Keleher Outdoor in Bartlesville, OK in November and Thomas Outdoor Advertising in Manhattan, KS earlier in 2021, which added over 1000 faces to the company’s existing mid-western footprint. The inventory will be managed by Link’s Kansas City office. Mad Dog Outdoor Consulting, LLC represented the seller.

Link Media Outdoor is a wholly owned subsidiary of Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ: BOMN) – www.bostonomaha.com. With the Missouri Neon Outdoor acquisition, Link now operates over 7,400 billboard advertising faces in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Virginia, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, Kansas, Nevada, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

For more information visit www.linkmediaoutdoor.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211230005304r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211230005304/en/

