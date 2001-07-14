Traeger Announces Participation in the 24th Annual ICR Conference

Traeger, Inc. (“Traeger”) (NYSE: COOK), creator and category leader of the wood pellet grill, today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the 24th Annual ICR Conference, held virtually, on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 11:30 am Eastern Time. Chief Executive Officer, Jeremy Andrus, and Chief Financial Officer, Dominic Blosil, will participate in the fireside chat.

The fireside chat will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed on the Company’s Investor Relations website, https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.traeger.com. An online archive will be available on that site following the fireside chat.

About Traeger

Traeger Grills, headquartered in Salt Lake City, is the creator and category leader of the wood pellet grill, a versatile and easy to use outdoor cooking system. Traeger pellet grills use all-natural hardwood fuel to infuse food with flavorful smoke, making food taste delicious and most of all, memorable. Traeger pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power to provide 6-in-1 versatility; owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220103005444/en/