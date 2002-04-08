ARKO Announces Participation in the 2022 ICR Conference

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARKO Corp. ( ARKO) (“ARKO” or the “Company”), a growing leader in the U.S. convenience store industry, today announced that the Company is scheduled to host a fireside chat at the 2022 ICR Conference on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 8:00 am Eastern Time. The chat will be moderated by Bonnie Herzog, Managing Director and Senior Consumer Analyst at Goldman Sachs.



The presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed at https://www.arkocorp.com/. A replay will be available for 30 days.

About ARKO Corp.

ARKO Corp. ( ARKO) owns 100% of GPM Investments, LLC and is one of the largest operators of convenience stores in the United States. Based in Richmond, VA, our highly recognizable family of community brands offers delicious prepared foods, beer, snacks, candy, hot and cold beverages, and multiple popular quick serve restaurant brands. Our high value fasREWARDS® loyalty program offers exclusive savings on merchandise and gas. We operate in three reportable segments: retail, which includes convenience stores selling fuel products and other merchandise to retail customers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents; and GPM Petroleum, which sells and supplies fuel to our retail and wholesale sites. To learn more about GPM stores, visit: www.gpminvestments.com. To learn more about ARKO, visit: www.arkocorp.com.

Media Contact

Andrew Petro

Matter on behalf of ARKO

(978) 518-4531

[email protected]

Investor Contact

Ross Parman

ARKO Corp.

[email protected]