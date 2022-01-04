ENDYMED appoints Dr. Ziv Karni, Founder of Alma Lasers as Expert Technology Advisor

PR Newswire

CAESAREA, Israel, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Endymed Ltd (TASE: ENDY), currently traded on Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Ziv Karni as Expert Technology Advisor.

Dr. Karni, a pioneer in medical laser research and development since 1980, has more than 35 years of experience in the development and sales of medical and aesthetic laser systems, and has created some of the most successful and effective laser and pulsed light systems brought to market. Dr. Karni has founded and served as Chief Executive Officer in numerous companies over the past years, most notable of which is Alma Lasers: founded in 1999, sold in 2013 for $240M and is currently traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Prior to forming Alma Lasers, he led OrZiv, LBT and Zmed Laser, all focusing on laser-based solutions for the medical aesthetics market as well as 3D Metal Printing, operating in the field of 3D printing.

Dr. Karni holds a PhD in Chemical physics from Tel Aviv University and a Post Doctorate in Physics and Chemistry from Columbia University and Stanford University, respectively.

Dr. Karni's primary expertise is in energy-based devices, including laser technologies for medical applications, high intensity laser and minimally invasive applications in the field of aesthetics and medical treatments.

Dr. Karni is the inventor of more than 15 patents worldwide and has contributed to over 50 published works in the medical device field.

Dr. Karni is a strong addition to the Company's team. This step is an important and significant milestone in implementing further ENDYMED technologies, expanding the product portfolio and addressing additional solutions to the global medical aesthetics market needs.

About Endymed:

Endymed, through its subsidiary Endymed Medical Ltd, develops, manufactures and markets medical-aesthetic devices based on a unique radiofrequency technology, branded 3DEEP© RF used in micro-ablative fractional and non-ablative aesthetic treatments. With 3DEEP radiofrequency technology, the company is committed to changing the way aesthetic professionals perform fractional skin resurfacing, treat wrinkles, and provide skin tightening and body contouring solutions, all in a non-invasive or minimally invasive manner.

ENDYMED offers energy based medical aesthetic treatment systems for both the professional and consumer markets. The first product line addresses the professional medical market – doctors, medical clinics and aesthetic providers, all utilizing the company's products to treat their patients. The second product line is intended for the consumer market. The company was able to minimize and harness its unique technology into a Home Use device, whose main purpose is stimulating the skin to naturally trigger collagen production, restoring the skin's elasticity and visibly reducing wrinkles.

Contact:

Rami Aviram

[email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/endymed-appoints-dr-ziv-karni-founder-of-alma-lasers-as-expert-technology-advisor-301453584.html

SOURCE Endymed