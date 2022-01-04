Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Secureworks to Participate in Upcoming Needham Conference

ATLANTA, Jan. 4, 2022

ATLANTA, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX), a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced that it is scheduled to present at the Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 14, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation will be webcast live and archived on Secureworks' investor relations website at https://investors.secureworks.com/.

About Secureworks
Secureworks® (NASDAQ: SCWX) is a global cybersecurity leader that protects customer progress with Secureworks Taegis™, a cloud-native security analytics platform built on 20+ years of real-world threat intelligence and research, improving customers' ability to detect advanced threats, streamline and collaborate on investigations, and automate the right actions.

