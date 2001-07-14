Nortech Systems Extends its Bank of America Credit Facility Until June 2026

Nortech Systems Incorporated (Nasdaq: NSYS) (the “Company”)today is announcing that on December 31, 2021, the Company executed a sixth amendment to its Bank of America (“BOA”) Loan and Security Agreement (“Credit Facility”). Nortech entered into the original agreement on June 15, 2017 and it was set to expire on June 15, 2022. Nortech and BOA have agreed to renew the Credit Facility and extend the maturity date four years until June 15, 2026. Under the Credit Facility, Nortech utilizes a $16 million asset-based lending facility (“Revolver”) to finance working capital.

