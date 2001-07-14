Markforged Holding Corp. to Present at 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 13, 2022

Markforged Holding Corp. (or “the Company”) (NYSE: MKFG), creator of the integrated metal and carbon fiber additive manufacturing platform, The Digital Forge, today announced that the Company will be participating in the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Jan. 13, 2022.

The virtual presentation is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 13 at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be viewed at this link or on the Company's website at www.markforged.com under the "Investor Relations" section.

Additionally, Shai Terem, President and CEO and Mark Schwartz, CFO, will be available for one-on-one meetings with attending investors on Friday, Jan. 14.

About Markforged

Markforged (NYSE: MKFG) is reimagining how humans build everything by leading a technology-driven transformation of manufacturing with solutions for enterprises and societies throughout the world. The Markforged Digital Forge brings the power and speed of agile software development to industrial manufacturing, combining hardware, software, and materials to solve supply chain problems right at the point-of-need. Engineers, designers, and manufacturing professionals all over the world rely on Markforged metal and composite printers for tooling, fixtures, functional prototyping, and high-value end-use production. Markforged is headquartered in Watertown, Mass., where it designs its products with over 350 employees worldwide. To learn more, visit www.markforged.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220105005951/en/