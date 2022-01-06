Viasat to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

PR Newswire

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, announced today that Mark Dankberg, Viasat's executive chairman and co-founder, will participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference.

Participation: Presentation and 1-on-1 meetings Presentation date/time: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, from 1:15pm EST to 1:55pm EST Location: Virtual

This presentation will not be webcast. Viasat maintains a current listing of its scheduled investor conferences on the Events & Presentations section page in the Investor section of its website.

For specific conference information, or to register for the Needham Virtual Growth Conference, please contact the organization directly.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 35 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com , go to Viasat's Corporate Blog , or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , Twitter or YouTube .

