Lust for Life Footwear Ramps Up for the Spring 2022 Season with Shipments of High Demand Sandals for the Current Athletic Driven Customer Trend

Other Quality Footwear Products Selling Well and Meeting On Time Deliveries; New Partnerships in Mexico and Italy Solving Supply Chain Issues

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2022 / Lust for Life LLC (the "Company"), the main subsidiary of Renewable Energy & Power, Inc. (OTC:RBNW), is excited to announce that Lustfor Life Footwearhas begun shipping Spring 2022 sandals. The market and continued hybrid work lifestyle make comfort sandals and athletic sneakers a driving force for Spring 2022. Lust for Life has onboarded a new customer that focuses on athletic driven footwear to increase sales revenue. Lust for Life Footwear is gearing up for a healthy spring 2022 by shipping $250,000 in the sandal category during this 4th quarter of 2021.

During the months of October, November and December 2021 we are happy to report that the retailers we shipped $700,000 dollars of boots and booties to, reported back to us that we were one of the few manufacturers that delivered on time. As a result of this we are expected to increase our sales revenue three to four times in boots and booties in 2022. As the shipping has been challenging in the supply chain, our customers that manufacture in Asia will be purchasing and manufacturing for Fall 2022 in early May. Our strong results of on time delivery and superior quality have resulted in strong sell throughs and customer satisfaction.

Lust for Life Footwear is also very pleased to announce our partnership with Mexico and Italy as the disruption of the supply chain in Asia has led us to seek alternative manufacturing partners. We are currently working with an Iconic Brand that will be produced in Italy. We have begun development and designs to manufacture in Mexico with numerous retailers. The shorter lead times and non-supply issues have given us leverage to expand manufacturing in these key countries.

Lust for Life Footwear is looking forward to continuing growth with management's expertise to diversify our resources. This will allow the retailers to flourish and thrive within the market today.

About Renewable Energy & Power, Inc.:

Renewable Energy & Power, Inc. (OTC:RBNW) is the parent company to Lust for Life Group. RBNW is a holding company for apparel lines with both direct to consumer and wholesale sales to national retail chains. Previously, RBNW was focused on renewable energy projects, however in August 2019, with the acquisition of Blind Faith Concepts, Inc., which holds 100% of Lust for Life, LLC, RBNW's management determined to shift operations to focus on apparel. For more information on RBNW, visit www.lustforlifeshoes.com.

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions (such as those relating to future expansion or financial results) and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's OTC Markets filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan" and other similar expressions. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors not within the control of the company. The company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

IR Contact:

Lust for Life Group

55 Washington Street

Suite 703

Brooklyn, NY 11201

Phone:718-971-9704

[email protected]

SOURCE: Renewable Energy and Power, Inc.

