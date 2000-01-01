Submit Your Questions for GuruFocus Guest Contributor Vitaliy Katsenelson

Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Live Q&A on Jan. 13, 2022.
Article's Main Image

GuruFocus is excited to welcome Vitaliy Katsenelson to our upcoming Value Investing Live stream. We want to encourage all GuruFocus users to join in to the stream and ask their questions while we are live with him.

For those who may not be able to attend the stream, or who would like to place their questions in a priority position for the Q&A session, we welcome you to submit your questions in the comments section below!

Value Investing Live: Vitaliy Katsenelson

Vitaliy Katsenelson, CFA is CEO of IMA - a value investing firm in Denver.

How can you safely invest in a market this speculative? Check out his free series on The 6 Commandments of Value Investing. To read more articles, go to ContrarianEdge.com or listen to them at Investor.fm.

Please note this Value Investing Live stream is occurring on Thursday rather than Wednesday during the week.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
The views of this author are solely their own opinion and are not endorsed or guaranteed by GuruFocus.com
