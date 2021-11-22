TRIPSITTER CLINIC LTD. ANNOUNCES DUAL LISTING ON FRANKFURT STOCK EXCHANGE, MARKETING AGREEMENT AND APPOINTMENT OF RICHARD DOLAN AS DIRECTOR

PR Newswire

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Tripsitter Clinic Ltd. (CSE: KETA) (FSE: UY0) ("TripSitter Clinic" or the "Company"), a virtual clinic and tele-health company, is pleased to announce that the Company's shares have been accepted for listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") and commenced trading on January 5, 2022 under the symbol "UY0".

The Company's common shares are now cross listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and the FSE. The FSE is one of the world's leading international stock exchanges by revenue, profitability, and market capitalization and is the largest of Germany's stock exchanges.

"This listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is an exciting milestone for the team. There is significant demand from investors in Europe for tele-health platforms like ours, and we are pleased that it will now be easier for those investors to participate in our growth, particularly as we continue to expand our global footprint," said Dr. John Huber, CEO of TripSitter Clinic.

Marketing agreement

The Company entered into a service contract dated December 7, 2021 (the "Service Contract") with MMG Market Medium GmbH & Co. KG ("MMG"), pursuant to which MMG will provide marketing and consulting services, including certain investor relations services, for the purpose of creating market awareness of the Company. The terms of the Service Contract with MMG include an initial payment of EUR 200,000 for a four-to-six-week period commencing in January 2022. The Service Contract may be extended for additional terms at the discretion of the Company.

Changes to the board of directors

On December 13th, 2021, Andrew Parks resigned from the Company's board of directors. On January 14th, 2022, Roger Daher resigned from the board of directors. The Company is delighted to announce the appointment of Richard Dolan to the board of directors.

Richard is a twenty-five year veteran, world renowned thought leader, author and coach inside the domain of human betterment and performance. Richard is the co-author of 'Performance: Codifying Human Excellence Through Sport Psychology' published by Routledge and has served as a performance advisor to professional athletes across the MLB, F1, NHL and the NBA; where he earned three NBA Championship rings (two with the Miami Heat, one with the Los Angeles Lakers). "My life's work intention is to empower people to reclaim and restore their relationship to peak performance in mind, and TripSitter is on the cutting edge of doing just that' says Dolan. "Developing modalities and creating new means to have all people gain access to their signature suite of services within the ever-growing world of psychedelic-orientated experiences and treatments is sound work TripSitter is performing and I am pleased to join them in this quest" concludes Dolan.

Learn more about TripSitter Clinic here: https://www.tripsitter.clinic/.

About TripSitter Clinic Ltd.

TripSitter, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, TripSitter Clinic Corp., operates a consultative virtual clinic and tele-health platform that connects prospective patients to a licensed physician in the United States who can evaluate for a prescribed treatment program of low-dose, oral ketamine medication. The licensed physicians within the platform consult and coordinate with the primary care physician ("PCP") of the prospective patient, if they are approved for treatment. TripSitter is not a PCP and requires each prospective patient to provide their information to their PCP during the initial intake process. The PCP is assigned to the patient by the patient's own physician. TripSitter is proud to be at the forefront of the emerging wave of consultative medicine that prioritizes patient access and quality of care while leveraging an internationally recognized platform of remote diagnostic and patient monitoring. TripSitter's platform, TripSitter.Clinic, is a mobile-first, responsive webapp that acts as a virtual clinic, connecting patients with licensed medical practitioners. TripSitter.Clinic operates as a SaaS platform, functioning as the intermediary between patient and practitioner.

