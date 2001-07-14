FOX News Promotes Jessica Loker to Vice President of Politics and Senior Executive Producer of FOX News Sunday

FOX News Channel (FNC) has named Jessica Loker as Vice President of Politics and Senior Executive Producer of FOX News Sunday, effective immediately, announced FOX News Media President & Executive Editor, Jay Wallace. In this capacity, Loker will oversee all political newsgathering and logistics in addition to managing FOX News Sunday, the network’s premier one-hour Sunday public affairs program which airs on FOX Broadcasting and FNC. Alan Komissaroff will continue overseeing all political coverage as the Senior Vice President of News & Politics.

In making the announcement, Wallace said, “Jessica’s exceptional skills and extensive understanding of politics in Washington and beyond have made her an asset to our news division. We look forward to her continued contributions to the network.”

Most recently, Loker served as Executive Producer for FOX News Sunday, playing an integral role in securing headline-driving interviews with key newsmakers, including Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer, former President Donald Trump, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Russian President Vladimir Putin, then Democratic Presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama, among many others. Additionally, she led the show’s breaking news team through the fast-evolving headlines of recent years.

Previously, Loker worked as Senior Producer for FOX Report with Shepard Smith where she supervised the program’s editorial direction as well as all newsmaker bookings. In this role, she also oversaw show scripts and served as the control room point person for the anchor and director during the daily one-hour newscast. During her time with the program, she helped maintain its ratings dominance for more than 11 consecutive years, averaging 1.8 million nightly viewers.

Since joining the network in 2004, Loker has contributed to the network’s coverage of every major election as well as numerous breaking news events including former President Trump's live address to the nation on the al-Baghdadi special operation raid, the COVID-19 pandemic, Superstorm Sandy, the Tokyo Nuclear Crisis and NASA’s Final Space Shuttle Launch. Prior to her time at FNC, Loker worked as an Associate Producer for News 12 Connecticut in Norwalk. A graduate of Penn State University, she received her bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a minor in Political Science before obtaining her master’s degree in Journalism at Quinnipiac University.

