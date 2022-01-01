AXT to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXT, Inc. (NasdaqGS: AXTI), a leading manufacturer of compound semiconductor substrate wafers, today announced Morris Young, chief executive officer, and Gary L. Fischer, chief financial officer, will present at the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference. The virtual presentation will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 12th, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. ET. A webcast of the presentation will be available through the investor relations portion of the company’s website at www.axt.com or through the event directly at https://wsw.com/webcast/needham116/axti/2262876



About AXT, Inc.

AXT is a material science company that develops and manufactures high-performance compound and single element semiconductor substrate wafers comprising indium phosphide (InP), gallium arsenide (GaAs) and germanium (Ge). The company’s substrate wafers are used when a typical silicon substrate wafer cannot meet the performance requirements of a semiconductor or optoelectronic device. End markets include 5G infrastructure, data center connectivity (silicon photonics), passive optical networks, LED lighting, lasers, sensors, power amplifiers for wireless devices and satellite solar cells. AXT’s worldwide headquarters are in Fremont, California where the company maintains sales, administration and customer service functions. AXT has its Asia headquarters in Beijing, China and manufacturing facilities in three separate locations in China. In addition, as part of its supply chain strategy, the company has partial ownership in ten companies in China producing raw materials for its manufacturing process. For more information, see AXT’s website at http://www.axt.com.

