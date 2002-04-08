Hepion Pharmaceuticals Announces Death of Director, Thomas Adams

EDISON, N.J., Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is with profound sadness that Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( HEPA, Financial) announces the passing of Thomas Adams, Ph.D., a member of its Board of Directors. Dr. Adams died of natural causes on January 9, 2022.



A seasoned biotechnology veteran, Dr. Adams was appointed to Hepion’s Board in September 2016.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of our dear friend and colleague,” said Hepion’s Chairman, Gary S. Jacob, Ph.D. “On behalf of the Company’s Board of Directors, management team and employees, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to Tom’s family. Tom was a larger-than-life executive and entrepreneur, who brought his remarkable passion, experience and energy to Hepion. He will be greatly missed.”

