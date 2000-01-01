5 Long-Term Payers Announce Dividends

Apogee Enterprises Inc. ( APOG, Financial), Procter & Gamble Co ( PG, Financial), International Paper Co ( IP, Financial), Assurant Inc. ( AIZ, Financial) and Ally Financial Inc. ( ALLY, Financial) all recently announced their next dividends.

Dividend investors could be interested in these stocks, as they have been paying dividends for many years and have increased their payments faster than the S&P 500 in most sub-periods over the past 10 years.

The benchmark for the U.S. market saw its dividend fall by 4.4% over the past 12 months. On an annualized basis, the S&P 500 saw its dividend increase by an average of 1.4% over the past three years, 2.8% over the past five years and 6.7% over the past 10 years.

Furthermore, these companies offer a higher dividend yield than the benchmark index for the U.S. market. The S&P 500’s dividend yield was 1.26% at close on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

Apogee Enterprises Inc. ( APOG, Financial)

Before the market opened on Wednesday, the Minneapolis, Minnesota-based designer and developer of glass and metal products for North American and Brazilian markets announced it will pay a quarterly cash dividend of 22 cents per common share on Feb. 15. The payment reflects a 10% increase over the previous distribution. Shareholders must be on the company's record by Jan. 31 if they want to profit. The ex-dividend date is scheduled for Jan. 28.

Apogee Enterprises Inc. has distributed consecutive dividends for approximately 32 years and increased them by 6.7% over the past year and by an annualized rate of 9.7%, 11.1% and 9.8% over the past three, five and 10-year periods, respectively.

The share price has risen by 28% over the past year to trade at $47.34 at close on Tuesday for a forward dividend yield of 1.7%. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a 52-week range of $33.88 to $49.58.

Procter & Gamble Co ( PG, Financial)

After market close on Tuesday, the Cincinnati, Ohio-based multinational consumer branded packaged goods company announced it will pay a quarterly cash dividend of 86.98 cents per common share on Feb. 15 to shareholders of record as of Jan. 21. The ex-dividend date is scheduled for Jan. 20. The payment will be on par with the previous distribution.

Procter & Gamble Co has been paying consecutive dividends for about 65 years, increasing them by 8.1% over the past year and by 5.2%, 4% and 4.6% per year over the past three, five and 10-year periods, respectively.

The share price has risen by 15.6% over the past year to close at $158.66 at close on Tuesday for a forward dividend yield of 2.19%. The stock has a market cap of $383.95 billion and a 52-week range of $121.54 to $165.32.

International Paper Co ( IP, Financial)

After market close on Tuesday, the Memphis, Tennessee-based paper and packaging company announced it will pay a quarterly cash dividend of 46.25 cents per common share on March 15 to shareholders of record as of Feb. 18. The ex-dividend date is scheduled for Feb. 17. The payment will be on par with the previous distribution.

International Paper Co has been paying consecutive dividends for about 32 years, increasing them by about 1.72% per year over the past three years, 2.6% per year for the past five years and 7.74% per year for the past 10 years.

The stock price rose just 0.87% year over year, closing at $48.52 on Tuesday for a forward dividend yield of 3.81%. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion and a 52-week range from $43.87 to $61.81.

Assurant Inc. ( AIZ, Financial)

After market close on Tuesday, the New York-based specialty insurance company for North American and international consumers announced it will pay a quarterly cash dividend of 68 cents per common share on March 21 to shareholders of record as of Feb. 28. The ex-dividend date is scheduled for Feb. 25. The payment will be on par with the previous distribution.

Assurant Inc. has been paying consecutive dividends for about 17 years, increasing them by 4.8% over the past year and by 5.9%, 11.2% and 17.1% over the past three, five and 10-year periods, respectively.

The stock price has risen 12.2% over the past year, closing at $157.47 on Tuesday for a forward dividend yield of 1.73%. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion and a 52-week range from $121.55 to $172.22.

Ally Financial Inc. ( ALLY, Financial)

After market close on Tuesday, the Detroit, Michigan-based credit services provider in North America announced it will pay a quarterly cash dividend of 30 cents per common share on Feb. 15. The payment reflects a 20% increase over the previous distribution. Shareholders must be on the company's books by Feb. 1 if they want to profit. The ex-dividend date is scheduled for Jan. 31.

Ally Financial Inc. has paid consecutive dividends for about five years and increased them by 11.8% over the past year and by 24% over the past three years.

The stock price is up 27.76% over the past year, closing at $50.54 on Tuesday for a forward dividend yield of 1.98%. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion and a 52-week range from $36.33 to $56.61.