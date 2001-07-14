Ken Ho Joins Synovus as Chief Analytics Officer

Synovus Bank today announced the appointment of Ken Ho as its new chief analytics officer, a newly created role overseeing the company’s execution of data sciences and advanced analytics to identify and implement opportunities that drive bottom line value across all business units. Ho will report to EVP and Head of Consumer Banking and Brand Experience Liz Wolverton. He will oversee the Synovus analytics team, charged with fully leveraging data and analytics to develop client and prospect insights to drive client acquisition and deepen client relationships.

Ho brings more than 30 years of experience in data sciences and advanced analytics to Synovus. He most recently served as vice president and chief analytics and data sciences officer at United Health Care Government Programs. Prior to United Health Care, he led data and analytics efforts at Citibank and Morgan Stanley.

“As client behaviors and preferences continue to evolve, data-led strategies are critical for sustainable business growth," said Liz Wolverton, Synovus executive vice president and head of consumer banking and brand experience. “Ken is a visionary leader who has demonstrated his ability to transform data into insights. We are thrilled about the growth opportunities he’ll bring to Synovus as he builds out our analytics team and expands our advice-based solutions for clients, prospects, and investors."

Synovus Bank, a Georgia-chartered, FDIC-insured bank, provides commercial and retail banking and a full suite of specialized products and services, including private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, and international banking through 281 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus is a Great+Place+to+Work-Certified+Company and is on the web at synovus.com, and on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

