NI Appoints Senior Vice President and General Manager of Transportation

NI (NASDAQ: NATI) today announced that Drita Roggenbuck has been appointed senior vice president and general manager for the Transportation Business Unit (TBU). In this role, she will be responsible for accelerating the growth and positive momentum of the automotive test business at NI, with a focus on electric vehicles (EV) and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

The appointment follows TBU’s strong performance in Q3 2021, up 41% year-over-year, with continued success in the focus of EV and ADAS. The company also announced several acquisitions in the past year to expand its EV, battery and sustainable energy capabilities, including MonoDrive and NH research.

“Drita’s deep expertise in the automotive industry makes her uniquely qualified to continue NI’s growth in the EV and ADAS spaces,” said Ritu Favre, executive vice president and general manager of NI’s Industry Specific Business Unit. “Her insights into NI’s automotive customers’ challenges and their need to rapidly innovate in this dynamically changing market will help to inform our system road maps.”

Most recently the senior vice president and chief customer and strategy officer at HFI, Roggenbuck joins NI with more than two decades of experience in automotive business strategy and development. At HFI, she was responsible for overall business strategy and development and grew HFI’s automotive business by ~50% across top OEM customers during her tenure.

“I am thrilled to join NI in this exciting time for EVs, autonomy, and environmental sustainability,” said Roggenbuck. “I am looking forward to leading this very talented team in providing innovative test solutions to help automotive innovators move faster to realize Vision Zero.”

