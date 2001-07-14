U.S. Bancorp Announces Series J Preferred Stock Semi-Annual Dividend

The Board of Directors of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) has declared a regular semi-annual dividend on the Series J Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock of U.S. Bancorp.

The regular semi-annual dividend of $662.500 per share (equivalent $26.500000 per depository share) on the Series J Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock of U.S. Bancorp, payable April 15, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2022.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, with nearly 70,000 employees and $567 billion in assets as of September 30, 2021, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. The Minneapolis-based company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses: Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; Corporate & Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Investment Services. The company has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, social responsibility, and customer service, including being named one of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies and Fortune’s most admired superregional bank. Learn more at usbank.com%2Fabout.

