Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Pacific Wealth Management Buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Pacific Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pacific Wealth Management. As of 2021Q4, Pacific Wealth Management owns 13 stocks with a total value of $132 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pacific Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pacific+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Pacific Wealth Management
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 117,663 shares, 42.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.33%
  2. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 541,486 shares, 22.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.8%
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 30,283 shares, 9.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%
  4. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 85,112 shares, 8.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.88%
  5. ISHARES TRUST (IEF) - 58,264 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IEF)

Pacific Wealth Management initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $113.36 and $116.25, with an estimated average price of $114.77. The stock is now traded at around $112.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.09%. The holding were 58,264 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Pacific Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.01 and $154.18, with an estimated average price of $147.11. The stock is now traded at around $142.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4%. The holding were 35,481 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH)

Pacific Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $143.74 and $151.91, with an estimated average price of $147.68. The stock is now traded at around $143.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.86%. The holding were 34,209 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET (IGLB)

Pacific Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $67.74 and $71.16, with an estimated average price of $69.55. The stock is now traded at around $67.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 46,796 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO)

Pacific Wealth Management initiated holding in Onto Innovation Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $86.79. The stock is now traded at around $105.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,337 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Pacific Wealth Management initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $372.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Pacific Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 37.88%. The purchase prices were between $130.49 and $134.38, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $129.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 85,112 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Pacific Wealth Management sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of Pacific Wealth Management. Also check out:

1. Pacific Wealth Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Pacific Wealth Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Pacific Wealth Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Pacific Wealth Management keeps buying

You may also like :

  1. LQD Guru Trades
  2. LQD 10-Year Financials and charts
  3. LQD DCF Calculation
  4. LQD 10-Year Valuations
  5. LQD Insider Trade
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus