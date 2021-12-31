Pacific Wealth Management Buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

New Purchases: IEF, TLT, TLH, IGLB, ONTO, HD,

IEF, TLT, TLH, IGLB, ONTO, HD, Added Positions: LQD, GD,

LQD, GD, Reduced Positions: SPY, DGRO,

SPY, DGRO, Sold Out: AGG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pacific Wealth Management. As of 2021Q4, Pacific Wealth Management owns 13 stocks with a total value of $132 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pacific Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pacific+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 117,663 shares, 42.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.33% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 541,486 shares, 22.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.8% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 30,283 shares, 9.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47% iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 85,112 shares, 8.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.88% ISHARES TRUST (IEF) - 58,264 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. New Position

Pacific Wealth Management initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $113.36 and $116.25, with an estimated average price of $114.77. The stock is now traded at around $112.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.09%. The holding were 58,264 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pacific Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.01 and $154.18, with an estimated average price of $147.11. The stock is now traded at around $142.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4%. The holding were 35,481 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pacific Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $143.74 and $151.91, with an estimated average price of $147.68. The stock is now traded at around $143.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.86%. The holding were 34,209 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pacific Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $67.74 and $71.16, with an estimated average price of $69.55. The stock is now traded at around $67.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 46,796 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pacific Wealth Management initiated holding in Onto Innovation Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $86.79. The stock is now traded at around $105.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,337 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pacific Wealth Management initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $372.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pacific Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 37.88%. The purchase prices were between $130.49 and $134.38, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $129.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 85,112 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pacific Wealth Management sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13.