Simplicity Esports Signs Agreement for Opening of Two New Esports Gaming Centers for Live Stream Broadcast Company Huvi

Agreement provides for payment by Huvi of over $300,000 in the next 90 days for Simplicity Esports consulting services and equipment sales.

Boca Raton, Florida, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company ( WINR ) (“Simplicity Esports”) has entered into an agreement with live stream broadcast company Huvi for consulting services and gaming center equipment sales for Huvi’s first two gaming center locations. Simplicity Esports also secured exclusive rights for consulting and equipment sales for all future Huvi gaming centers for the next 5 years.

Roman Franklin, CEO of Simplicity Esports, stated, “I am excited to work with Huvi management as they create brick and mortar locations to accomplish their goal of creating a place for fun and creative content, “Where Lifestyle Meets Sports and Entertainment.” The Huvi gaming centers will give gamers in Florida additional options for participating in Simplicity Esports regional and national tournaments beyond our existing PLAYlive Nation and Simplicity Esports branded gaming centers.”

The Huvi locations will contain similar PCs as Simplicity Esports with NVIDIA 3090 GPUs and plan to mine cryptocurrency using the same process and system as Simplicity Esports existing gaming centers.

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company:

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company ( WINR, Financial) owns 17 esports gaming centers, and is the franchisor for 16 esports gaming centers that give the public an opportunity to experience gaming and esports in competitive and casual social settings, regardless of skill or experience. Simplicity Esports also owns a Riot Games League of Legends franchise and top Brazilian esports organization, Flamengo Esports. Simplicity and Flamengo branded teams compete in popular games such as League of Legends®, FreeFire®, Wild Rift®, and Heroes of the Storm®. Simplicity Esports is also in the process of designing, minting, and selling non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for the esports and gaming industries. Simplicity Esports also organizes and hosts various in-person events and play from home, online tournaments.

FreeFire®, Heroes of the Storm®, League of Legends®, and Wild Rift® are registered trademarks of their respective owners.

