7g Capital Management, Llc Buys Alibaba Group Holding

New Purchases: BABA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 7g Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q4, 7g Capital Management, Llc owns 5 stocks with a total value of $170 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of 7G CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/7g+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 700,000 shares, 73.33% of the total portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 30 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 97,500 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. New Position GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 132,100 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 200,000 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio.

7g Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $128.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.83%. The holding were 97,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.