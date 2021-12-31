7g Capital Management, Llc Buys Alibaba Group Holding

Investment company 7g Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 7g Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q4, 7g Capital Management, Llc owns 5 stocks with a total value of $170 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of 7G CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:
1. 7G CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. 7G CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. 7G CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that 7G CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
- New Purchases: BABA,
For the details of 7G CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/7g+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of 7G CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 700,000 shares, 73.33% of the total portfolio.
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 30 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 97,500 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. New Position
- GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 132,100 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio.
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 200,000 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio.
7g Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $128.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.83%. The holding were 97,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of 7G CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:
1. 7G CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. 7G CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. 7G CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that 7G CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying