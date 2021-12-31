Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. Buys City Holding Co, Marathon Petroleum Corp

Investment company Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys City Holding Co, Marathon Petroleum Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. owns 23 stocks with a total value of $143 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of IRONWOOD WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ironwood+wealth+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of IRONWOOD WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC.
  1. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 242,184 shares, 13.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (ISTB) - 372,528 shares, 13.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 37,168 shares, 12.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 214,028 shares, 11.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77%
  5. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 129,947 shares, 10.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31%
New Purchase: City Holding Co (CHCO)

Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in City Holding Co. The purchase prices were between $76.52 and $83.14, with an estimated average price of $80.27. The stock is now traded at around $83.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 281 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $68.47, with an estimated average price of $64.26. The stock is now traded at around $74.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 539 shares as of 2021-12-31.



