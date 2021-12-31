Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. Buys City Holding Co, Marathon Petroleum Corp

For the details of IRONWOOD WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ironwood+wealth+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of IRONWOOD WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC.
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 242,184 shares, 13.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
- ISHARES TRUST (ISTB) - 372,528 shares, 13.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 37,168 shares, 12.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
- ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 214,028 shares, 11.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 129,947 shares, 10.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31%
Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in City Holding Co. The purchase prices were between $76.52 and $83.14, with an estimated average price of $80.27. The stock is now traded at around $83.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 281 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)
Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $68.47, with an estimated average price of $64.26. The stock is now traded at around $74.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 539 shares as of 2021-12-31.
