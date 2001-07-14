Thematic, Climate and ESG ETFs Drive Expansion in ICE's Asian Index Business

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced strong 2021 growth in assets under management (AUM) for thematic, climate and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) ETFs listed on Asian exchanges using ICE’s indices as benchmarks. This growth was driven by a record number of issuers selecting ICE Indices for new ETFs in growing Asian markets, including Hong Kong, India, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand.

Since 2018, AUM for ETFs listed on Asian exchanges tracking ICE’s indices has nearly quadrupled, totaling $17.1 billion at the end of 2021. Much of that growth came from the launch of 11 new thematic, climate and ESG ETFs in 2021, which quickly accumulated over $1.72 billion in AUM by the end of the year. Thematic indices and the ETFs that track them connect disruptive macro-level trends with underlying instruments, such as sustainable energy, electric vehicles (EV) or the semiconductor industry. Climate and ESG indices and the ETFs that track them support the growing demand among asset owners for investment strategies that reflect decarbonization and broader ESG goals.

“Although AUM benchmarked to our traditional fixed income and equity indices continues to grow, thematic, climate and ESG ETFs have become an important driver for our Asian index business,” said Magnus Cattan, Head of ICE Fixed Income & Data Services, Asia Pacific. “Investments in ETFs representing the EV and semiconductor sectors played a major part in our growth, and the launch of two new ETFs late in the year that are benchmarked to indices on ICE’s global carbon futures markets was an important development in expanding investor access to environmental markets.”

“We continue to leverage and build on our core index business to launch exciting products that achieve our goal of connecting customers and investors to opportunity,” said Amanda Hindlian, President of Fixed Income and Data Services at ICE. “Our thematic indices offer targeted benchmarks that can bring more diversity to portfolios, and in many cases, investment returns that outperform traditional markets.”

Below is a list of thematic, climate and ESG ETFs and associated indices that launched in Asia in 2021:

Country ETF Name Index Hong Kong Samsung NYSE FANG+ ETF NYSE FANG+ Index India Mirae Asset NYSE FANG+ ETF NYSE FANG+ Index Korea KODEX Europe Carbon Allowance Futures ICE ETF(H) ICE EUA Carbon Futures Index Korea NH-Amundi HANARO Global Carbon Futures ETF ICE Global Carbon Futures Index Taiwan Cathay Global Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF ICE FactSet Global Autonomous and Electric Vehicles Index Taiwan CTBC Taiwan ESG Leading Semiconductor ETF ICE FactSet Taiwan ESG Leading Semiconductor Index Taiwan Fubon ICE FactSet Taiwan Core Semiconductor ETF ICE FactSet Taiwan Core Semiconductor Index Taiwan Fubon Genomics and immune Biopha ETF NYSE FactSet Global Genomics and Immuno Biopharma Index Taiwan SinoPac US Tech Breakthrough ETF NYSE FactSet U.S. Tech Breakthrough Index Taiwan CTBC 15+ Year Developed Markets US Corporate Best-in-Class ESG Bond ETF ICE 15+ Year Ultra Large Cap Developed Markets US Corporate Best-in-Class ESG Index Taiwan CTBC 15+ Year Large Cap USD Emerging Markets External Sovereign Carbon Reduction ETF ICE15+ Year Large Cap USD Emerging Markets External Sovereign Carbon Reduction Index Thailand KKP Semiconductor Fund - Hedged ICE Semiconductor Index

ICE offers a suite of over 5,000 global equity, fixed income, commodity and foreign exchange indices, and supports all aspects of the benchmarking and performance measurement process. Dedicated to innovation and flexibility, ICE offers a wide range of benchmarks and customized solutions to address the changing needs of index stakeholders globally.

