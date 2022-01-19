PR Newswire

BOLIDEN, Sweden, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nickel production in Harjavalta has now been resumed. Production will be ramped-up to the annual feed capacity of 370 ktonnes. The production stoppage occurred due to a slag explosion on the 24th of December 2021. No person was injured.

For further information, please contact:

Klas Nilsson, Director Group Communications, phone: +46 70-453 65 88

Mail: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/boliden/r/nickel-production-in-harjavalta-resumed,c3489049

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/997/3489049/1522503.pdf Press Release Harjavalta2_Eng

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boliden-nickel-production-in-harjavalta-resumed-301463993.html

SOURCE Boliden