Dragonfly Energy Batteries Enters Exclusive Agreement with Keystone RV

RENO, Nev., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dragonfly Energy Corp. ("Dragonfly Energy"), the U.S.-based leader in Lithium-ion battery technology, has entered into an exclusive agreement with Keystone RV Company ("Keystone RV"), North America's leading RV manufacturer and a subsidiary of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO). Dragonfly Energy Lithium-ion batteries now come as standard or optional OEM equipment on all Keystone RV travel trailers and fifth wheels. Keystone RV dealers will also be exclusive aftermarket dealers for Dragonfly Energy batteries through Keystone's SolarFlex™ packages and as stand-alone products.

"Keystone RV continues to lead the industry in innovation, and Dragonfly Energy is proud to be their lithium battery supplier," Wade Seaburg, director of business development for Dragonfly Energy, said. "Our relationship has spanned many years, and this will allow our batteries to be included in towable RV's before hitting the dealership lot and covered under the factory warranty. The customer experience of a Keystone RV has greatly increased with the adoption of Dragonfly Energy batteries."

Jeff Runels, CEO of Keystone RV (Division of Thor Industries), added "Keystone RV has an incredible relationship with Dragonfly Energy. Our collaboration on the Montana Super SolarFlex™ package demonstrated Dragonfly's ability to innovate, execute, and even help us to market the final product. We expect a long and fruitful continued relationship with Dragonfly."

Through this agreement, Dragonfly Energy's brand of technology and renewable energy storage is available to the public for the first time. Combined with Keystone's SolarFlex™ program, RVs equipped with industry-leading Lithium-ion technology transforms what travelers can do on and off the road.

As environmentally safe, high performance and maintenance free products, Dragonfly Energy Lithium-ion batteries have changed the way the RV industry looks at energy storage. Dragonfly products are outperforming replacements for traditional lead-acid batteries with a 10-times longer lifespan, 3-times the power, 5-times the energy density, and 5-times the charging speed. Engineered, designed, and tested for quality control all under one facility in the USA, Dragonfly Energy holds high confidence in the reliability and performance of their product line, proud to alleviate battery anxiety for Keystone customers while traveling.

An RV lifestyle powered by renewable energy makes for not only a sustainable experience, but an elevated one, as well. With Dragonfly Energy and Keystone RVs SolarFlex™ program coming together, it builds a reality for campers that they've likely never had—one that allows them to power more than they ever have before, travel off the grid, staying there for longer periods of time, all while feeling safe and confident in the reliable products that power their experience.

"Dragonfly Energy has always strived to be the most innovative Li-ion battery technology company in the industry," Dr. Denis Phares, PhD, CEO of Dragonfly Energy, said. "We are proud to expand our relationship with Keystone RV–a company that has always shared our desire for both innovation and customer service. The interest in electrification in the RV industry has increased dramatically, and we believe that this partnership will yield great progress in this field and further enhance the excitement that has developed among RV manufacturers and consumers."

All Dragonfly Energy batteries include a groundbreaking 10-year warranty, an end-of-life return and recycling program, and a dedicated technical support number exclusive to Keystone customers. Products purchased by dealers for aftermarket sales will also include these benefits, in addition to special dealer pricing, installation support, training from Dragonfly Energy's technical service teams, and expedited shipping and DPU programs.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Corp., headquartered in Reno, Nevada, is one of America's fastest-growing and RV industry-leading Lithium-ion battery technology companies. Researched, designed, and assembled in the USA, the Company is revolutionizing the Lithium battery industry through innovative technologies and manufacturing processes. Offering sustainable, safe, high-performance battery storage solutions for RVs and other applications through OEMs, Dragonfly Energy is making green, renewable energy of tomorrow available today. For more information, please visit DragonflyEnergy.com.

About Keystone RV Company

Keystone RV Company is the #1 manufacturer of towable RVs in North America and employs approximately 5,000 people in north-central Indiana. Founded in 1996 by Cole Davis, and acquired by THOR Industries in 2001, the company is focused on delivering superior product design, industry-leading innovation, built-to-last quality, and human-centered customer service. The companies offer a wide range of RVs including single-axle minis, ultra-lightweight travel trailers, luxury travel trailers, fifth wheels, and toy haulers.

