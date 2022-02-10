Bioceres Crop Solutions to Host Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Bioceres+Crop+Solutions+Corp. (“Bioceres” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BIOX), a fully-integrated global provider of crop productivity solutions designed to enable the transition of agriculture towards carbon neutrality, will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results for the fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2021. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.

Bioceres Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Federico Trucco, Chief Financial Officer Enrique Lopez Lecube and Head of Investor Relations Rodrigo Krause will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer session. The conference call will be accompanied by a presentation, which can be viewed during the webcast or accessed via the investor relations section of the company’s website here.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Thursday, February 10, 2022 Time: 8:30 a.m. EST, 5:30 a.m. PST Toll Free dial-in number: 1-844-200-6205 Toll/International dial-in number: 1-929-526-1599 Conference ID: 510191 Webcast: Click here

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MZ Group at +1 (949) 491-8235.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company’s website here.

A replay of the call will be available through February 17, 2022 following the conference.

Toll Free Replay Number: 1-866-813-9403 International Replay Number: +44 204 525 0658 Replay ID: 510901

About Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: BIOX) is a fully integrated provider of crop productivity technologies designed to enable the transition of agriculture towards carbon neutrality. To do this, Bioceres’ solutions create economic incentives for farmers and other stakeholders to adopt environmentally friendlier production practices. The Company has a unique biotech platform with high-impact, patented technologies for seeds and microbial ag-inputs, as well as next generation crop nutrition and protection solutions. Through its HB4® program, the Company is bringing digital solutions to support growers’ decisions and provide end-to-end traceability for production outputs. For more information, visit here.

