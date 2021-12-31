Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc Buys JPMorgan Chase, Oracle Corp, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Sells Uber Technologies Inc

- New Purchases: JPM, ORCL, SCHA, LYFT, EPD, F,
- Added Positions: AAPL, BSV, SCHP, SCHD, MSFT, JKF, DIS, JNJ, ABBV, CAT, VEU, VTV, SNAP, PG, BRK.B, QCOM, VTIP, VIG, PLTR, NVDA, NEE, SCHE, CSCO, PYPL, SCHV, HFWA, SCHB, SCHF, PFE, UPS, TSBK, PCAR, CMCSA, TIPX, CVS,
- Reduced Positions: SBUX, SCHZ, VZ, IYW, T, BA, INTC, SYY, IVW, VWO, XLF, BAC, VXUS, COLB, EEM, VEA,
- Sold Out: UBER,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 108,550 shares, 13.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.20%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 167,738 shares, 11.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.13%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 56,068 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 29,617 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
- BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE) - 195,107 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $147.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 10,383 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89. The stock is now traded at around $82.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 14,725 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.28 and $109.61, with an estimated average price of $103.15. The stock is now traded at around $93.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 10,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lyft Inc (LYFT)
Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Lyft Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.46 and $56.26, with an estimated average price of $46.58. The stock is now traded at around $37.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 11,415 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)
Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $20.73 and $24.69, with an estimated average price of $22.42. The stock is now traded at around $24.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,728 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)
Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $21.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 12,257 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 53.33%. The purchase prices were between $61.62 and $63.22, with an estimated average price of $62.39. The stock is now traded at around $61.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 19,151 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Snap Inc (SNAP)
Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Snap Inc by 21.16%. The purchase prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $34.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 19,808 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 20.70%. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,909 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 34.30%. The purchase prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99. The stock is now traded at around $14.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 29,365 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04.
