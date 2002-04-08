NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:



Activision Blizzard Inc. ( ATVI)



Activision has agreed to merge with Microsoft Corp. Under the proposed transaction, Activision shareholders will receive $95.00 in cash per share.

Zogenix, Inc. ( ZGNX)

Zogenix has agreed to merge with UCB S.A. Under the proposed transaction, Zogenix shareholders will receive $26.00 in cash and $2.00 contingent value correct potential cash payment per share.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III ( DNAC)

SCS has agreed to merge with ProKidney. Under the proposed transaction, SCS shareholders will own only 9% of the combined company.

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. ( American: VHAQ)

Viveon Health has agreed to merge with Suneva. Under the proposed transaction, Viveon Health shareholders will own only 39.3% of the combined company.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

