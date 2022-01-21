Thermic Science Confirms Industry Forefront 2022 Global Digital Immersion HUB Capabilities Merges Traditional Business and Personal Enhancement Services with Advanced Digital Interactive Real-time Instant Business Services and Information HUB Servicing 10

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2022 / Thermic Science International Corporation, formerly known as aka ENDOCAN CORP. (OTC:ENDO), has been positioned at the Digital HUB industry forefront with clarity of its 2022 Global Digital Immersion HUB Capabilities.

As a Global Digital Immersion HUB leader and Advanced Technology implementation expert for business consulting, product development, and personal services that has a vast list of traditional Business, Personal, and Financial Services Merged with Leading Digital Cloud and Advanced Tech Database Solutions merged with Crypto Capabilities to Meet the New Digital ERA Emergence with Powerful Real-time Interactive DataFlow Tools.

Merging all our business and personal consulting, partnerships, and acquisition networks into one Digital HUB access point for everyone to access. You Company becomes a part of our vast network of products and services, spanning over 100 Industries Worldwide real-time inventory access, real-time buying and selling, real time consulting, real-time Digital everything. The way it is supposed to be. The main Industries include Education, Food, Medical, Agriculture, High-Tech, Manufacturing, Real Estate, Transportation, Defense Security, Aerospace, Television & Media. Job creation, business consulting, partnership opportunities, personal enhancement education, including business and personal Scholarships, and inherent Entrepreneurial programs.

Client Partners and Client Companies merged, Digital Immersion HUB, Version 2.0 Program:

Website updates coming soon. Version 2.0, Change is now.

https://cannabissciencecrypto.com/



With the Worldwide disruption to the global supply chain, the medical crisis, and the lack of instant access to education, we have a serious issue in almost every Industry, in every city Worldwide and we see it on TV every day. Couple that with the whole bottle neck of real instant information flow to the people worldwide. This clearly proves that the World requires Digital real-time instant database access capabilities online.Companies are scrambling to figure it out, Companies like www.Accenture.com are growing like crazy as a Digital Future provider. Very similar to us as we have the breadth of a large conglomerate and the meat of a Cheetah. Its time to change that, we have the Heart of a Lion, so we are going to Roar, make that change, and let it be known!

Accenture List:

According to these guys and a few other large ones the Digital transition thing is cementing its reality, and it is becoming possible that if you do not go Digital and have real-time Digital access to information, real-time access to inventory tracking and real-time, instant, digital marketplace negotiations, you might not survive.

We are ready, with our Digital real-time HUB technology whose time has come and a vast network, in fact we have at least five or six different versions covering key industries and services all Digital connecting several technology platforms to create the tools needed today for your business and personal enhancements, for the digital or traditional services required.

To accommodate this extra growth and revenue push, the Company has simplified its business model and will change its name to reflect the new corporate image and corporate culture of the Digital Immersion ERA. Access, Consulting, Tracking, Information, Speed, Instant, Digital.

Build your own or you now become a part of our Digital HUB network, we feed you the work, we feed you the education, we build the network, real interactive and traditional business action for you. Access to more sales, faster product launches, financing your business with options, accounting needs, medical supplies and services, online sales you are in your Digital kingdom build it as you may with instant real-time access to everything you need, just ask. All the tools for all business and personal enhancement though a University Pilot programs.

University Scholarships and Grants for Businesses and Personal Student Apprentices, it works, and we know why. We will launch our Scholarship Apprentice program to hire over 1,000 apprentices Worldwide, feed them all the work, and once we hit that goal, we will target another.

This can only be accomplished with a digital real-time, instant access databases that everyone is connected to like eBay or Amazon, Facebook, or any large-scale platform targeted with categories Industry by Industry, Service by Service, Country by Country, Product by Product.

All controlled by the user's dashboard of enhancements you choose your tools, and we provide the access through a secured Digital transition HUB for businesses and personal use. Now you have some real power, access to real-time inventory to buy and sell anytime you want. The real solution.

Our Business and Personal Digital and traditional solutions are unmatched! Unmatched because everything is hybrid built for you, simple or complex, out of the box or custom it's up to you. The Company merges traditional business consulting and personal enhancement products and services with Advanced Digital Interactive Real-time Instant Business Consulting Services and Information HUB Servicing 100's of Evolving Industries Worldwide.

Using a Suite of Interconnected Advanced Interactive Digital Technology Tools coupled with traditional business acumen and expert Industry Enhancements, here has never been a stronger case for instant digitally automated HUB with a continuous supply chain and information monitoring.

Forward Looking Statements

This Press Release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. A statement containing words such as "anticipate," "seek," intend," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "project," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based drugs and products. The Company does not undertake any duty, nor does it intend to update the results of these forward-looking statements.

