Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Signify Wealth Buys VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr, First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF, Sells SPDR Retail ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Signify Wealth (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr, First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF, sells SPDR Retail ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, FIRST TR L CAP GRW, PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Signify Wealth. As of 2021Q4, Signify Wealth owns 25 stocks with a total value of $161 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Signify Wealth's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/signify+wealth/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Signify Wealth
  1. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 1,265,707 shares, 25.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.23%
  2. PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr (SMMU) - 455,559 shares, 14.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 119.45%
  3. PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange- (MUNI) - 349,121 shares, 12.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.55%
  4. First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) - 189,644 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. SPDR Retail ETF (XRT) - 107,226 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 54.46%
New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)

Signify Wealth initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.14 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $52.34. The stock is now traded at around $46.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.22%. The holding were 189,644 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH)

Signify Wealth initiated holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.19 and $76.33, with an estimated average price of $72.78. The stock is now traded at around $374.168800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.59%. The holding were 100,854 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)

Signify Wealth initiated holding in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $184.71 and $202.77, with an estimated average price of $195.03. The stock is now traded at around $186.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.56%. The holding were 38,053 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

Signify Wealth initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.78 and $123.16, with an estimated average price of $116.57. The stock is now traded at around $97.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.53%. The holding were 63,377 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)

Signify Wealth initiated holding in Invesco KBW Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.94 and $72.86, with an estimated average price of $69.56. The stock is now traded at around $67.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.47%. The holding were 106,006 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO)

Signify Wealth initiated holding in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $43.88 and $48.28, with an estimated average price of $46.41. The stock is now traded at around $44.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.07%. The holding were 141,733 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)

Signify Wealth added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 71.23%. The purchase prices were between $32.22 and $33.21, with an estimated average price of $32.71. The stock is now traded at around $32.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.78%. The holding were 1,265,707 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr (SMMU)

Signify Wealth added to a holding in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr by 119.45%. The purchase prices were between $51.16 and $51.27, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $50.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.89%. The holding were 455,559 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

Signify Wealth sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $145.99 and $166.53, with an estimated average price of $159.85.

Sold Out: FIRST TR L CAP GRW (FTC)

Signify Wealth sold out a holding in FIRST TR L CAP GRW. The sale prices were between $109.29 and $124.15, with an estimated average price of $118.48.

Sold Out: PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan (CORP)

Signify Wealth sold out a holding in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan. The sale prices were between $111.53 and $114.15, with an estimated average price of $112.81.



Here is the complete portfolio of Signify Wealth. Also check out:

1. Signify Wealth's Undervalued Stocks
2. Signify Wealth's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Signify Wealth's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Signify Wealth keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus