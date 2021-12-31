Signify Wealth Buys VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr, First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF, Sells SPDR Retail ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

- New Purchases: CIBR, JKH, IYG, IWP, KBWB, FXO, XLK, IYW, IXN, XSD, IGV, LDUR, CURI, CURI, NLS,
- Added Positions: ANGL, SMMU, HYS, TSLA,
- Reduced Positions: XRT, VUG, MUNI, BOND,
- Sold Out: SCHG, FTC, CORP,
- VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 1,265,707 shares, 25.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.23%
- PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr (SMMU) - 455,559 shares, 14.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 119.45%
- PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange- (MUNI) - 349,121 shares, 12.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.55%
- First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) - 189,644 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SPDR Retail ETF (XRT) - 107,226 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 54.46%
Signify Wealth initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.14 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $52.34. The stock is now traded at around $46.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.22%. The holding were 189,644 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH)
Signify Wealth initiated holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.19 and $76.33, with an estimated average price of $72.78. The stock is now traded at around $374.168800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.59%. The holding were 100,854 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)
Signify Wealth initiated holding in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $184.71 and $202.77, with an estimated average price of $195.03. The stock is now traded at around $186.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.56%. The holding were 38,053 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
Signify Wealth initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.78 and $123.16, with an estimated average price of $116.57. The stock is now traded at around $97.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.53%. The holding were 63,377 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)
Signify Wealth initiated holding in Invesco KBW Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.94 and $72.86, with an estimated average price of $69.56. The stock is now traded at around $67.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.47%. The holding were 106,006 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO)
Signify Wealth initiated holding in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $43.88 and $48.28, with an estimated average price of $46.41. The stock is now traded at around $44.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.07%. The holding were 141,733 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)
Signify Wealth added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 71.23%. The purchase prices were between $32.22 and $33.21, with an estimated average price of $32.71. The stock is now traded at around $32.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.78%. The holding were 1,265,707 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr (SMMU)
Signify Wealth added to a holding in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr by 119.45%. The purchase prices were between $51.16 and $51.27, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $50.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.89%. The holding were 455,559 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)
Signify Wealth sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $145.99 and $166.53, with an estimated average price of $159.85.Sold Out: FIRST TR L CAP GRW (FTC)
Signify Wealth sold out a holding in FIRST TR L CAP GRW. The sale prices were between $109.29 and $124.15, with an estimated average price of $118.48.Sold Out: PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan (CORP)
Signify Wealth sold out a holding in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan. The sale prices were between $111.53 and $114.15, with an estimated average price of $112.81.
