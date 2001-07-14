Colony Bankcorp to Participate in Janney West Coast Bank CEO Forum

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBAN) (“Colony” or the “Company”), the bank holding company for Colony Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that T. Heath Fountain, President and Chief Executive Officer, Tracie Youngblood, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Andy Borrmann, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer will participate the Janney West Coast CEO Forum on February 2-3, 2022 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Management’s presentation materials will be available under the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.colony.bank.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Colony Bank. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia, Colony operates 39 locations throughout Georgia. At Colony Bank, we offer a wide range of banking services including personal banking, business banking, mortgage solutions, government guaranteed lending solutions, and more. We have expanded our services to also include consumer insurance products, such as automotive, homeowners, and other insurance needs for our community. Colony’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “CBAN.” For more information, please visit www.colony.bank. You can also follow the Company on social media.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220124005593/en/

