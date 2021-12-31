Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Buys Visa Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Growth ETF, Oracle Corp

- New Purchases: MRK, INTU, SYK,
- Added Positions: V, CSCO, VZ, XLP, XLV, IYZ, XLU,
- Reduced Positions: SHY, VUG, TDIV, FB, QQQ, SPY, IWM, IXJ, IXN, SPHQ, XLRE,
- Sold Out: ORCL, EW, MAS, NWL, UHS, PYPL,
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 88,299 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 69,220 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 281,700 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio.
- ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 239,600 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 83,679 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.41%
Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $77.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,179 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Intuit Inc (INTU)
Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $509.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 315 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Stryker Corp (SYK)
Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $236.63 and $276.44, with an estimated average price of $262.34. The stock is now traded at around $244.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 750 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 109.26%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $196.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 38,305 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 83.75%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $55.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 131,645 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 53.49%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 172,176 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)
Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc added to a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 30.24%. The purchase prices were between $68.33 and $77.11, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $74.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,603 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89.Sold Out: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)
Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $106.37 and $130.68, with an estimated average price of $116.86.Sold Out: Masco Corp (MAS)
Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Masco Corp. The sale prices were between $55.87 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $64.92.Sold Out: Newell Brands Inc (NWL)
Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Newell Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $20.57 and $24.47, with an estimated average price of $22.58.Sold Out: Universal Health Services Inc (UHS)
Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Universal Health Services Inc. The sale prices were between $116.39 and $137.35, with an estimated average price of $128.38.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.Reduced: ISHARES TRUST (SHY)
Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 76.49%. The sale prices were between $85.49 and $86.06, with an estimated average price of $85.72. The stock is now traded at around $85.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.85%. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc still held 47,487 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc reduced to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.41%. The sale prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $270.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.87%. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc still held 83,679 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV)
Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc reduced to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 24.15%. The sale prices were between $55.85 and $63.48, with an estimated average price of $59.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc still held 6,085 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)
Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc reduced to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 44.44%. The sale prices were between $55.64 and $65.47, with an estimated average price of $61.39. The stock is now traded at around $55.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc still held 20 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc reduced to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.6%. The sale prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $193.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc still held 127 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Also check out:
