Sage Financial Group Inc Buys ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor

- New Purchases: IEMG, EFG, ITB, FISR, SCHE, KMI,
- Added Positions: IGSB, SCHX, VEU, EMB, TFI, SCHZ, IJH, AOR, IJR, SCHP, VWO, PFF, ACWX, SLYV, JUST, SCHC, MDYV, VBK, SCHV, SLYG, IXUS, ESML, DB, ICLN, NWG,
- Reduced Positions: JMST, VUG, JPST, VOT, DFAC, IWF, IWP, VO,
- Sold Out: FIBR,
These are the top 5 holdings of SAGE FINANCIAL GROUP INC
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 3,935,475 shares, 47.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.29%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 332,325 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 147,164 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.35%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 145,602 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.36%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 520,082 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.08%
Sage Financial Group Inc initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $57.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 67,321 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)
Sage Financial Group Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.29 and $112.61, with an estimated average price of $108.92. The stock is now traded at around $98.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 25,239 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)
Sage Financial Group Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.15 and $82.97, with an estimated average price of $75.43. The stock is now traded at around $69.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,435 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (FISR)
Sage Financial Group Inc initiated holding in SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.69 and $31.35, with an estimated average price of $31. The stock is now traded at around $30.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 23,675 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)
Sage Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $30.07. The stock is now traded at around $29.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,571 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
Sage Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62. The stock is now traded at around $16.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 271 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (IGSB)
Sage Financial Group Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 456.97%. The purchase prices were between $53.7 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.95. The stock is now traded at around $53.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 438,798 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
Sage Financial Group Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 30.08%. The purchase prices were between $58.93 and $62.73, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $58.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 520,082 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (EMB)
Sage Financial Group Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 79.07%. The purchase prices were between $105.86 and $110.18, with an estimated average price of $108.44. The stock is now traded at around $104.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 137,892 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF (TFI)
Sage Financial Group Inc added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF by 90.61%. The purchase prices were between $51.05 and $51.8, with an estimated average price of $51.45. The stock is now traded at around $50.832100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 158,492 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)
Sage Financial Group Inc added to a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 295.20%. The purchase prices were between $53.44 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.89. The stock is now traded at around $53.017500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 63,599 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR)
Sage Financial Group Inc added to a holding in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 44.22%. The purchase prices were between $54.82 and $57.36, with an estimated average price of $56.38. The stock is now traded at around $53.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 90,309 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor (FIBR)
Sage Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor. The sale prices were between $98.68 and $100.29, with an estimated average price of $99.57.
