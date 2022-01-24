Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
OGE Energy Corp. fourth quarter 2021 earnings webcast

PR Newswire

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 24, 2022

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2021 results at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (8 a.m. Central Time), Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.

This call is being webcast by Intrado and can be accessed at OGE Energy's website at www.ogeenergy.com.

OGE Energy Corp. is the parent company of OG&E, a regulated electric utility with approximately 876,000 customers in Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

SOURCE OGE Energy Corp.

