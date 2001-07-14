INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (“Hollysys” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOLI) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 2, 2021, after the market closed, Hollysys filed a notification with the SEC stating that it could not timely file its annual report for the period ended June 30, 2021 because of a “delay in collecting supporting documents and information.” The Company also stated that it had replaced Ernst & Young Hua Ming LLP as its independent auditor.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $5.69, or 29%, to close at $13.70 per share on November 3, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

