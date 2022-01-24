Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Kansas City Life Declares Quarterly Dividend

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 24, 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Kansas City Life Insurance Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share on January 24, 2022. The dividend will be payable on February 9, 2022, to stockholders of record on February 3, 2022.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company (OTCQX: KCLI) was established in 1895 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri. The Company's primary business is providing financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. The Company operates in 49 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit www.kclife.com.

favicon.png?sn=CG40691&sd=2022-01-24 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kansas-city-life-declares-quarterly-dividend-301466997.html

SOURCE Kansas City Life Insurance Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG40691&Transmission_Id=202201241922PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG40691&DateId=20220124
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus