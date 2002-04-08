SPAR Group Announces Repsly Global Partnership

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPAR Group, Inc. ( SGRP), a global provider of merchandising, marketing, and distribution services with over 25,000+ team members deployed across 9 countries, today announced a global partnership with Repsly, a market-leading provider of field applications, analytics and insights.



“Developing insights, leveraging data and applying technology are strategic parts of our business. As a result, we are always innovating and looking for companies that provide unique value to clients and our industry. Repsly is one of those extraordinary companies. We look forward to working with the Repsly team to leap-frog the market and drive value for our shareholders,” said Mike Matacunas, SPAR Group, President and CEO.

The partnership was formed based on value created for clients such as Kraft-Heinz as stated by Renato Gueraldi – Head of Kraft Heinz Business Development and Execution – US; “I have worked extensively with both SPAR and Repsly, and I believe their partnership will provide great value to CPG companies. SPAR has been a great partner for Kraft Heinz in Canada, and Repsly provides an innovative field management solution focused on driving sales. Both companies bring a market strength that, when combined, will position them to expand their leadership in retail merchandising solutions and execution for North America as well as Globally.”

Mat Brogie, Repsly CEO, commented, "I am thrilled to be working this closely with such a strong global player! SPAR Group is an exceptional service provider to the consumer goods industry who holds a very high bar for excellence in everything they do around the world. It is an honor to have SPAR Group's trust in Repsly's ability to deliver a Retail Execution platform that meets their demanding standards."

About Repsly

Repsly is the leading retail execution platform - powering teams to improve field sales performance, merchandising execution, and promotion compliance - working smarter everyday - by connecting them with the data and tools they need to succeed. They equip CPG field teams and retail services teams with scheduling, ordering, data collection, team database management, project management, time and mileage tracking, performance reporting, and more. Their differentiator is their approach to data. Repsly combines shelf level, team activity, and sales velocity data to help field teams make smarter decisions. Shelf-confidence is right at your fingertips with Repsly.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc.( SGRP) SPAR Group is a global merchandising and marketing services company, providing a broad range of services to retailers, manufacturers and distributors around the world. With more than 50 years of experience, 25,000+ merchandising specialists around the world, an average of 200,000+ store visits a week and long-term relationships with some of the world’s leading manufacturers and retail businesses.

For more information, please visit the SPAR Group's website at http://www.sparinc.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Our press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they address future events, developments or results and do not relate strictly to historical facts. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as believe, anticipate, expect, intend, plan, view, target or estimate, may, will, should, predict, possible, potential, continue, or strategy, and similar expressions. For example, our forward-looking statements include statements regarding our plans and expectations regarding Distribution Center resource market needs. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could affect our future events, developments or results, you should carefully review the "Business, ” Risk Factors," and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed March 31, 2021, our First Amendment to that Annual Report filed on April 29, 2021, our amended Proxy Statement filed on July 20, 2021, our Form 10-Q for the most recently ended fiscal quarter and other filings we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We are not obligated to release update or publicize any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this report and you should not expect us to do so.