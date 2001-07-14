Incyte Provides Update on Parsaclisib and MCLA-145

Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) today announced updates regarding the clinical development of parsaclisib, the Company’s next-generation oral inhibitor of phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta (PI3Kδ), and MCLA-145, its CD137/PD-L1 bispecific antibody co-developed under a global collaboration and license agreement with Merus.

Incyte is withdrawing the New Drug Application (NDA) for parsaclisib for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL), marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL). The decision to withdraw the NDA follows discussions with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding confirmatory studies to support an accelerated approval, which Incyte determined cannot be completed within a time period that would support the investment. The withdrawal of the NDA is a business decision and is not related to any changes in either the efficacy or safety of parsaclisib. The decision impacts only the FL, MZL and MCL indications in the U.S., and does not affect other ongoing clinical trials in the U.S. or other countries.

Additionally, as part of its ongoing portfolio prioritization and capital allocation review, Incyte has decided to opt-out of the continued development of MCLA-145. Incyte will continue to collaborate with Merus and leverage their platform to develop a pipeline of novel agents.

About Parsaclisib

Parsaclisib is a potent, highly selective, next-generation investigational novel oral inhibitor of phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta (PI3Kδ). It is currently under evaluation as a monotherapy in several ongoing Phase 2 trials as a treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphomas (follicular, marginal zone and mantle cell); and in a Phase 3 study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia (AIHA). Pivotal trials of parsaclisib in combination with ruxolitinib for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis are also underway.

In December 2018, Innovent and Incyte entered into a strategic collaboration for three clinical-stage product candidates, including parsaclisib. Under the terms of the agreement, Innovent has received the rights to develop and commercialize parsaclisib and two other assets in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

