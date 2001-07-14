Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Chimera Investment Corporation Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) (the "Company") announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 on Thursday, February 17, 2022 prior to 7:00 a.m. ET. The Company will conduct a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Call-in Number:

U.S. Toll Free

(866) 342-8591

International

(203) 518-9713

Conference ID

CIMQ421

Webcast

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.chimerareit.com%2Fwebsites%2Fchimera%2FEnglish%2F5200%2Fevents.html

A replay of the call will be available for one week following the conference call.

Conference Call Replay:

U.S. Toll Free

(800) 695-1564

International

(402) 530-9025

If you would like to be added to the e-mail distribution list, please visit www.chimerareit.com, click on Contact Us & Email Alerts, and complete the email notification form.

About Chimera Investment Corporation

We are a publicly traded REIT that is primarily engaged in the business of investing directly or indirectly through our subsidiaries, on a leveraged basis, in a diversified portfolio of real estate assets, including mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate assets.

Please visit www.chimerareit.com for additional information about the Company.

