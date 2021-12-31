JMG Financial Group, Ltd. Buys Royal Gold Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

- New Purchases: RGLD,
- Added Positions: VOO, VO, VEA, VWO, SCHF, AGG, VTIP, VNQ, IWB, IVV, EFA, BNDX, SCHA, SCHP, SCHR, TIP, VIG, ESGD, MSFT,
- Reduced Positions: IWR, VTI, IWF, VNQI, VV, VEU, VUG, XOM, SCHG, SCHB, IWV, IWP, ESGE, MDY, SCHH, SCHZ, IWD, IEI, BND, AAPL,
- Sold Out: PRF,
These are the top 5 holdings of JMG Financial Group, Ltd.
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 1,083,249 shares, 24.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.68%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 1,415,179 shares, 18.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.71%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 4,681,345 shares, 12.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.78%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 290,875 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 1,187,725 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.54%
JMG Financial Group, Ltd. initiated holding in Royal Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.27 and $107.67, with an estimated average price of $100.97. The stock is now traded at around $103.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
JMG Financial Group, Ltd. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.44%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $111.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,278 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF)
JMG Financial Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $159.13 and $171.95, with an estimated average price of $166.6.
