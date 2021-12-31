Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
JMG Financial Group, Ltd. Buys Royal Gold Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

Oak Brook, IL, based Investment company JMG Financial Group, Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Royal Gold Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, sells Exxon Mobil Corp, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JMG Financial Group, Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, JMG Financial Group, Ltd. owns 82 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of JMG Financial Group, Ltd.
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 1,083,249 shares, 24.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.68%
  2. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 1,415,179 shares, 18.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.71%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 4,681,345 shares, 12.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.78%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 290,875 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
  5. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 1,187,725 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.54%
New Purchase: Royal Gold Inc (RGLD)

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. initiated holding in Royal Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.27 and $107.67, with an estimated average price of $100.97. The stock is now traded at around $103.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.44%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $111.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,278 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF)

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $159.13 and $171.95, with an estimated average price of $166.6.



