Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Ferguson Shapiro LLC Buys VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc, Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporat

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ferguson Shapiro LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc, Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, Amplify Online Retail ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ferguson Shapiro LLC. As of 2021Q4, Ferguson Shapiro LLC owns 30 stocks with a total value of $167 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ferguson Shapiro LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ferguson+shapiro+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ferguson Shapiro LLC
  1. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 104,797 shares, 16.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.71%
  2. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 120,895 shares, 10.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.91%
  3. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT) - 164,780 shares, 8.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28%
  4. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 85,537 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.19%
  5. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 341,409 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 101.15%
New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $258.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 3,976 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (SPYC)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC initiated holding in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.72 and $34.86, with an estimated average price of $33.13. The stock is now traded at around $31.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 13,158 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 101.15%. The purchase prices were between $32.22 and $33.21, with an estimated average price of $32.71. The stock is now traded at around $31.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.39%. The holding were 341,409 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc (ZROZ)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC added to a holding in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc by 22.44%. The purchase prices were between $140.68 and $162.14, with an estimated average price of $150.63. The stock is now traded at around $144.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 66,734 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (SPD)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC added to a holding in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 29.65%. The purchase prices were between $30.09 and $33.42, with an estimated average price of $32.1. The stock is now traded at around $30.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 195,252 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $84.9 and $87.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.

Sold Out: Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $75.34 and $78.19, with an estimated average price of $77.1.

Sold Out: Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC sold out a holding in Amplify Online Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $84.53 and $113.64, with an estimated average price of $102.53.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.7 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.95.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ferguson Shapiro LLC. Also check out:

1. Ferguson Shapiro LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ferguson Shapiro LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ferguson Shapiro LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ferguson Shapiro LLC keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus