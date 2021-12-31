Ferguson Shapiro LLC Buys VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc, Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporat

New Purchases: IJH, SPYC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc, Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, Amplify Online Retail ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ferguson Shapiro LLC. As of 2021Q4, Ferguson Shapiro LLC owns 30 stocks with a total value of $167 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 104,797 shares, 16.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.71% iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 120,895 shares, 10.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.91% Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT) - 164,780 shares, 8.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 85,537 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.19% VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 341,409 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 101.15%

Ferguson Shapiro LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $258.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 3,976 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ferguson Shapiro LLC initiated holding in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.72 and $34.86, with an estimated average price of $33.13. The stock is now traded at around $31.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 13,158 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ferguson Shapiro LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 101.15%. The purchase prices were between $32.22 and $33.21, with an estimated average price of $32.71. The stock is now traded at around $31.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.39%. The holding were 341,409 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ferguson Shapiro LLC added to a holding in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc by 22.44%. The purchase prices were between $140.68 and $162.14, with an estimated average price of $150.63. The stock is now traded at around $144.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 66,734 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ferguson Shapiro LLC added to a holding in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 29.65%. The purchase prices were between $30.09 and $33.42, with an estimated average price of $32.1. The stock is now traded at around $30.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 195,252 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ferguson Shapiro LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $84.9 and $87.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.

Ferguson Shapiro LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $75.34 and $78.19, with an estimated average price of $77.1.

Ferguson Shapiro LLC sold out a holding in Amplify Online Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $84.53 and $113.64, with an estimated average price of $102.53.

Ferguson Shapiro LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73.

Ferguson Shapiro LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.7 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.95.