NaturalShrimp Provides Platform Technology Update

Electrocoagulation and Hydrogas Reactors have Arrived for Production Expansion and Second Phase of Salmon Trial

DALLAS, TX, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- NaturalShrimp, Inc. ( SHMP), a Biotechnology Aquaculture Company that has developed and patented the first shrimp-focused, commercially operational RAS (Recirculating Aquaculture System), today announced the arrival of additional equipment intended for installation at the production facilities in LaCoste, TX and Webster City, IA. NaturalShrimp also announced the arrival of equipment for use during the second phase salmon trial at the Marineholmen RASLab, in Bergen, Norway.

EC Units and Drum Filters

NaturalShrimp purchased twenty (20) electrocoagulation (EC) units and associated equipment intended for its plant operations in LaCoste, TX and Webster City, IA in May 2021. Supply chain disruption issues have caused some delays, however IP Automation, located in Colorado Springs, CO has successfully completed assembly and testing of all twenty (20) EC units. NaturalShrimp shipped two (2) of these EC units to Norway to support the upcoming salmon trial at RASLab. The other EC units will support the increasing shrimp production at both the La Coste, TX and Webster City, IA facilities. In addition, NaturalShrimp has received the drum filters needed to complete the retrofit at both the La Coste, TX and Webster City, IA facilities.

Hydrogas Reactors

NaturalShrimp acquired the aquaculture assets of Hydrenesis Aquaculture in August 2021. Subsequently, Hydrenesis, Inc. has constructed and delivered Hydrogas reactors to both the La Coste, TX and Webster City, IA facilities, and one Hydrogas reactor to Norway to support the upcoming salmon trial.

Second Phase Trial for Freshwater Salmon

The second phase 5-month salmon trial at the Marineholmen RASLab , in Bergen, Norway is scheduled to begin February 1, 2022. Tom Untermeyer (NaturalShrimp Chief Technology Officer) and Matt Rece (Hydrenesis Chief Technology Officer) are on site in Bergen, Norway overseeing the installation of the equipment. NaturalShrimp previously announced initial trial results of its short-term validation study at the Marineholmen RASLab to evaluate the effects of using Hydrogas technology to increase fish health in a Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS). The positive results from that trial has led to the initiation of a second phase trial that will include not only Hydrogas technology, but also the Company’s patented electrocoagulation (EC) technology. Upon completion the second phase trial is expected to provide independent scientifically validated confirmation of the use of these technologies to improve salmon production.

About NaturalShrimp

NaturalShrimp, Inc. is a publicly traded aquaculture company, headquartered in Dallas, with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas and Webster City, Iowa. The Company has developed the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp in enclosed, salt-water systems, using patented technology to produce fresh, never frozen, naturally grown shrimp, without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals. NaturalShrimp systems can be located anywhere in the world to produce gourmet-grade Pacific white shrimp. For more information visit www.naturalshrimp.com .

About IP Automation

IP Automation is located in Colorado Springs, CO. IP Automation specializes in the design, development and manufacturing of custom one–of–a–kind devices and machines, from one to many. IP Automation has been developing machines, and automation for over 30 years. For the last 15 years, IP Automation developed and manufactured different size EC units to support customers’ needs.

About Hydrenesis, Inc. and Hydrenesis Aquaculture, LLC

Hydrenesis, Inc. and Hydrenesis Aquaculture, LLC, headquartered in Pompano Beach, FL, are private technology owners and technology commercialization companies that partner with leading IP holders and industry insiders to commercialize innovative technologies in major industry sectors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains includes a number of forward-looking statements that reflect management’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Forward-looking statements are projections in respect of future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of us and members of our management team, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the risks set forth in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, any of which may cause our company’s or our industry’s actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements.