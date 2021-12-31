Smart Portfolios, LLC Buys iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, Materials Select Sector SPDR, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, Sells First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Biotech ETF

- New Purchases: IWS, XLB, XLC, ONLN, SPHD, GDX, XLF, XLI, IYZ, ANGL, USMV, MJ,
- Added Positions: FDN, VWO, FDD, XLU, ARKG, JSCP, GLD, ARKW, FBZ, TTAC, XITK, STPZ, RNRG, MINT, KRMA, ESGE, ESGD, SUSA, IJS, USSG,
- Reduced Positions: FTSM, XLY, XBI, ARKK, QQQ, JPST, IWP, VGK, RWL, EMQQ, IVV, TOTL,
- Sold Out: IBUY, TBF, CSCO, VBK, VBR, BSTZ, QCOM,
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 252,895 shares, 9.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.05%
- First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (FXG) - 145,219 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 18,956 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.82%
- First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN) - 32,397 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.44%
- ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ) - 163,560 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25%
Smart Portfolios, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.55 and $122.39, with an estimated average price of $119.06. The stock is now traded at around $116.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 34,823 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Smart Portfolios, LLC initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $79.62 and $90.61, with an estimated average price of $86.09. The stock is now traded at around $83.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 46,927 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)
Smart Portfolios, LLC initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88. The stock is now traded at around $71.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 18,243 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN)
Smart Portfolios, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Online Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.23 and $71.69, with an estimated average price of $64.48. The stock is now traded at around $48.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 21,990 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD)
Smart Portfolios, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.42 and $45.28, with an estimated average price of $43.33. The stock is now traded at around $44.923400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 12,381 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Smart Portfolios, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.16 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.49. The stock is now traded at around $31.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 12,431 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN)
Smart Portfolios, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 64.44%. The purchase prices were between $219.19 and $250.48, with an estimated average price of $236.73. The stock is now traded at around $191.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 32,397 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Smart Portfolios, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.66%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 79,391 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Income (FDD)
Smart Portfolios, LLC added to a holding in First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Income by 25.35%. The purchase prices were between $13.71 and $14.43, with an estimated average price of $14.11. The stock is now traded at around $14.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 141,132 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
Smart Portfolios, LLC added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 149.66%. The purchase prices were between $63.39 and $71.58, with an estimated average price of $67.08. The stock is now traded at around $67.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 8,189 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
Smart Portfolios, LLC added to a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 24.73%. The purchase prices were between $58.02 and $78.15, with an estimated average price of $68.63. The stock is now traded at around $48.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 27,888 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)
Smart Portfolios, LLC added to a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 24.39%. The purchase prices were between $114.71 and $156.93, with an estimated average price of $137.79. The stock is now traded at around $93.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,002 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY)
Smart Portfolios, LLC sold out a holding in Amplify Online Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $84.53 and $113.64, with an estimated average price of $102.53.Sold Out: ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (TBF)
Smart Portfolios, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury. The sale prices were between $15.45 and $16.97, with an estimated average price of $16.22.Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Smart Portfolios, LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22.Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)
Smart Portfolios, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $268.86 and $305.38, with an estimated average price of $286.47.Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Smart Portfolios, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $167.6 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $176.83.Sold Out: BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ)
Smart Portfolios, LLC sold out a holding in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II. The sale prices were between $35.7 and $43.53, with an estimated average price of $39.88.
