Smart Portfolios, LLC Buys iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, Materials Select Sector SPDR, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, Sells First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Biotech ETF

Seattle, WA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, Materials Select Sector SPDR, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, ProShares Online Retail ETF, sells First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Biotech ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smart Portfolios, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Smart Portfolios, LLC owns 55 stocks with a total value of $131 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 252,895 shares, 9.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.05% First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (FXG) - 145,219 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 18,956 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.82% First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN) - 32,397 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.44% ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ) - 163,560 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25%

Smart Portfolios, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.55 and $122.39, with an estimated average price of $119.06. The stock is now traded at around $116.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 34,823 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smart Portfolios, LLC initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $79.62 and $90.61, with an estimated average price of $86.09. The stock is now traded at around $83.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 46,927 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smart Portfolios, LLC initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88. The stock is now traded at around $71.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 18,243 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smart Portfolios, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Online Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.23 and $71.69, with an estimated average price of $64.48. The stock is now traded at around $48.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 21,990 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smart Portfolios, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.42 and $45.28, with an estimated average price of $43.33. The stock is now traded at around $44.923400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 12,381 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smart Portfolios, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.16 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.49. The stock is now traded at around $31.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 12,431 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smart Portfolios, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 64.44%. The purchase prices were between $219.19 and $250.48, with an estimated average price of $236.73. The stock is now traded at around $191.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 32,397 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smart Portfolios, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.66%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 79,391 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smart Portfolios, LLC added to a holding in First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Income by 25.35%. The purchase prices were between $13.71 and $14.43, with an estimated average price of $14.11. The stock is now traded at around $14.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 141,132 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smart Portfolios, LLC added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 149.66%. The purchase prices were between $63.39 and $71.58, with an estimated average price of $67.08. The stock is now traded at around $67.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 8,189 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smart Portfolios, LLC added to a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 24.73%. The purchase prices were between $58.02 and $78.15, with an estimated average price of $68.63. The stock is now traded at around $48.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 27,888 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smart Portfolios, LLC added to a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 24.39%. The purchase prices were between $114.71 and $156.93, with an estimated average price of $137.79. The stock is now traded at around $93.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,002 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smart Portfolios, LLC sold out a holding in Amplify Online Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $84.53 and $113.64, with an estimated average price of $102.53.

Smart Portfolios, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury. The sale prices were between $15.45 and $16.97, with an estimated average price of $16.22.

Smart Portfolios, LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22.

Smart Portfolios, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $268.86 and $305.38, with an estimated average price of $286.47.

Smart Portfolios, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $167.6 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $176.83.

Smart Portfolios, LLC sold out a holding in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II. The sale prices were between $35.7 and $43.53, with an estimated average price of $39.88.