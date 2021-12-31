Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Keating Investment Counselors Inc Buys Molson Coors Beverage Co, Newmont Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, Sells Equity Commonwealth, SPDR Gold Shares ETF

Delray Beach, FL, based Investment company Keating Investment Counselors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Molson Coors Beverage Co, Newmont Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, sells Equity Commonwealth, SPDR Gold Shares ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. As of 2021Q4, Keating Investment Counselors Inc owns 61 stocks with a total value of $226 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of KEATING INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC
  1. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 166,079 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13%
  2. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 36,405 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31%
  3. Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 643,290 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
  4. CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 106,238 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31%
  5. Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) - 361,695 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
New Purchase: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $158.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc added to a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co by 37.86%. The purchase prices were between $43.38 and $49.21, with an estimated average price of $45.88. The stock is now traded at around $48.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 100,960 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 50.94%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75. The stock is now traded at around $61.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,852 shares as of 2021-12-31.



