Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. to Issue Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results and Hold Investor Conference Call

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. ( EGLE), one of the world’s largest owner-operators within the midsize drybulk segment, announced today that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, after the close of stock market trading on March 3, 2022. Members of Eagle Bulk’s senior management team will host a teleconference and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Friday, March 4, 2022 to discuss the results.



To participate in the teleconference, investors and analysts are invited to call +1 844-282-4411 in the U.S., or +1 512-900-2336 outside of the U.S., and reference participant code 2175087. A simultaneous webcast of the call, including a slide presentation for interested investors and others, may be accessed by visiting www.eagleships.com.

A replay will be available following the call from 11:00 AM ET on March 4, 2022 until 11:00 AM ET on March 14, 2022. To access the replay, call +1 855-859-2056 in the U.S., or +1 404-537-3406 outside of the U.S., and reference passcode 2175087.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (“Eagle” or the “Company”) is a US-based fully integrated shipowner-operator providing global transportation solutions to a diverse group of customers including miners, producers, traders, and end users. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, with offices in Singapore and Copenhagen, Eagle focuses exclusively on the versatile midsize drybulk vessel segment and owns one of the largest fleets of Supramax / Ultramax vessels in the world. The Company performs all management services in-house (including: strategic, commercial, operational, technical, and administrative) and employs an active management approach to fleet trading with the objective of optimizing revenue performance and maximizing earnings on a risk-managed basis. For further information, please visit our website: www.eagleships.com.

Company Contact

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc.

[email protected]

+1 203-276-8100

Media Contact

Rose & Company

+1 212-359-2228

