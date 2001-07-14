Graphite Bio Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Graphite Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRPH), a clinical-stage, next-generation gene editing company focused on therapies that harness targeted gene integration to treat or cure serious diseases, today announced participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Cowen 2 nd Annual Genetic Medicines Summit: Josh Lehrer, M.D., chief executive officer of Graphite Bio, will be a featured speaker on the “Clinical Development Topics: Gene Editing” panel on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at 11 a.m. ET.

11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference: Fireside chat on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at 1:40 p.m. ET.

The fireside chat will be webcast live from Graphite Bio’s website at www.graphitebio.com in the Investors section. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available following the event.

About Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio is a clinical-stage, next-generation gene editing company harnessing high efficiency targeted gene integration to develop a new class of therapies to potentially cure a wide range of serious and life-threatening diseases. Graphite Bio is pioneering a precision gene editing approach that could enable a variety of applications to transform human health through its potential to achieve one of medicine’s most elusive goals: to precisely “find & replace” any gene in the genome. Graphite Bio’s platform allows it to precisely correct mutations, replace entire disease-causing genes with normal genes or insert new genes into predetermined, safe locations. The company was co-founded by academic pioneers in the fields of gene editing and gene therapy, including Maria Grazia Roncarolo, M.D., and Matthew Porteus, M.D., Ph.D.

Learn more about Graphite Bio by visiting www.graphitebio.com

