Webcast Alert: Olympic Steel to Announce Fourth-Quarter 2021 Financial Results After Market Closes on February 24, 2022

Olympic Steel, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZEUS), a leading national metals service center, intends to release its fourth-quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on February 24, 2022. A webcast to discuss these results will be held on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Olympic Steel webcast participants include Richard T. Marabito, Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Greiff, President and Chief Operating Officer and Richard A. Manson, Chief Financial Officer. To access the webcast, please visit the Company’s website at www.olysteel.com. If you are unable to listen to the live event, the webcast will be archived and available for replay on the company’s website.

About Olympic Steel

Founded in 1954, Olympic Steel is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel, aluminum, tin plate, and metal-intensive branded products. The Company’s CTI subsidiary is a leading distributor of steel tubing, bar, pipe, valves and fittings, and fabricator of value-added parts and components. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Olympic Steel operates from 41 facilities in North America.

For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.olysteel.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220126005798/en/