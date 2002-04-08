SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates EPAY, LAWS, BRG, MIME; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:



Bottomline Technologies, Inc. ( EPAY) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Thoma Bravo for $57.00 per share in cash. If you are a Bottomline shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Lawson Products, Inc. ( LAWS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with TestEquity and Gexpro Services. If you are a Lawson shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (: BRG) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate for $24.25 per share. If you are a Bluerock shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Mimecast Limited ( MIME) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to funds advised by Permira for $80.00 per share in cash. If you are a Mimecast shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

