General Mills Announces Richard Allendorf, General Counsel and Secretary, to Retire After 23 Years

General Mills (NYSE: GIS) today announced that Richard Allendorf will retire as senior vice president, general counsel and secretary of General Mills, effective August 2022. Allendorf joined General Mills in 1998.

“Richard’s leadership throughout his tenure has helped position General Mills for success,” said Jeff Harmening, Chairman and CEO of General Mills. “He has provided thoughtful, strategic and practical counsel that has better positioned our company for growth. He has served as a trusted voice on our leadership team, been a valued liaison to our board of directors, and helped support our culture of inclusion. I’m grateful for his contributions to General Mills during his 23 years and wish him well in his retirement.”

Allendorf began his career at General Mills supporting the U.S. Retail business and Consumer Food Sales. Beginning in 2012, Allendorf was appointed vice president, deputy general counsel, International, responsible for the development of legal strategies and the management of legal matters for the international segment. He currently oversees the General Mills Law department, External and Government Relations, and Global Security.

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and being a force for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2021 net sales of U.S. $18.1 billion. In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220127005161/en/